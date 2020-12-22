NHIS reconciles N2bn unpaid claims by HMOs

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) says it has reconciled over N2 billion unpaid claims accrued by Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) for Healthcare Service Providers (HSPs).

The General Manager, Enforcement Department, NHIS, Mr Muhammad Ghali, made this known while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of a stakeholders’ forum on Tuesday in Kano.

Ghali said the amount was recovered by a special committee set up by the management of the scheme, sequel to complaints by the HSPs over backlog payment of services rendered to its enrollees.

He said that over N2 billion was recovered through reconciliation exercise conducted between June and July