NHIS: NYSC cedes management of camp clinic to FMC Keffi.

Olukayode Babalola

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Nasarawa state says it had ceded the Magaji Dan-Yamusa NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp clinic to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, to manage.Mr Abdullahi Jikamshi, Coordinator of the scheme, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi local government area of the state on Wednesday.NAN recalls that the federal government recently inaugurated the enrolment of corps members in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).The enrolment comes under the package, ” Group, Individual and Family Social Insurance Programme (GIFSHIP).”

It is designed to cover pre-orientation, orientation, primary assignment and terminal leave periods of the service year of corps members.According to Jikamshi, the development was as a result of the status of the medical centre as an approved NHIS primary health care provider for corps members in camp in the state.Jikamshi explained, ”ceding control of the administration of the clinic to the team was in compliance with the stipulations of the partnership between the NYSC and NHIS, that provides free healthcare services to corps members while in camp.“FMC Keffi has been chosen as the healthcare provider for corps members in camp, because the health insurance package for the corps members covers them immediately they register to the end of their service year, including their stay in camp.“

That is why we have ceded the administration of the camp clinic to them so that they can offer adequate healthcare services to corps members under the NHIS package for corps members.“So, they will come to the camp for three weeks and definitely there will be some health challenges. Each state is allowed to chose a healthcare provider.”We have chosen FMC Keffi, because even before the commencement of the NHIS package for corps members, they had been our partners for long.”The NYSC Coordinator said the FMC medical personnel, who recently arrived the orientation camp, had been assured of maximum support from the NYSC.

This, he said, was in order to ensure a seamless transition and the uninterrupted provision of medical services by the clinic.Jikamshi added, ”the taking over of the camp clinic is also an advantage for NYSC, because the corps medical personnel in camp would be able to work with, and learn further from the FMC team.“In a letter signed by Odubote Fola, NHIS Desk Officer, the Keffi FMC deployed nine medical personnel, including two doctors, two pharmacists and nurses, among others, while the team is led by Dr Christopher Abimuku.

“The team, which arrived with drugs and other medical supplies, are expected to provide primary medical care, while referring cases requiring secondary care to the Federal Medical Centre Keffi.” (NAN)

