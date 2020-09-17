NHIS enrols 1000 retired policemen in Bauchi

Share the news













The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has enrolled 1,099 retired police officers in Bauchi State. Alhaji Aminu Tanimu, the state NHIS Coordinator, announced in a statement, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Bauchi. Tanimu said that the exercise was mainly to extend affordable healthcare to the most vulnerable groups in society.

“From the three-day exercise conducted from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9 in the North-East states, the NHIS successfully enrolled 1,099 retired police personnel in Bauchi state alone. “They were registered in the five Area Commands in Azare, Katagum, Misau, Ningi and Toro LGAs,’’ Tanimu said. The coordinator explained that the feat was part of the ongoing nationwide enrolment of retired police officers and their spouses by the scheme in collaboration with the Nigeria Police.

He said that the exercise was in line with the Scheme’s three-point rebranding agenda of value re-orientation, transparency and accountability as well as accelerating drive towards the Universal Health Coverage (UHC). He noted that achieving UHC would not be feasible without health insurance coverage for the most vulnerable populations in society. “The ongoing enrolment will improve access to health care and protect the senior citizens, who have served the country well, from the financial risks of diseases,’’ he said. The state coordinator said the scheme was working toward creating various platforms for other vulnerable groups in the country.

Tanimu commended the Police Command in the state for its cooperation during the exercise. He, however, appealed to the retired police personnel to use the opportunity and enrol along with their spouses in order to reduce the burden of healthcare out-of-pocket expenditure in retirement. The Executive Secretary of the scheme, Prof. Mohammed Sambo, was represented by the acting General Manager, Human Resources and Administration, Sani Affa, at the event. (NAN)

