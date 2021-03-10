NHIS enrollment for retired police officers in Zone 16 begins March 15, says AIG Agbonlahor

March 10, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



AIG Austin Agbonlahor in charge of Zone 16, on Wednesday, said the police on March 15 commence the second phase capturing  of  retired Police Officers for the Health Insurance  Scheme  ( ) in the zone.Agbonlahor said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Yenagoa, by the Zonal Police Relations Officer, CSP Ikwo Lafieghe.He enjoined all retired police officers, especially those not under the phase, resident within  the zone,

comprising Rivers and Bayles States, to take advantage of this phase to get enrolled  for the .The AIG explained that the capturing exercise was  a passionate of the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Mohammed Adamu,  aimed ensuring  that  all retired Police Officers and spouses were not denied access to quality and sustainable health care services, irrespective of rank .“ is also worthy of note that the scheme, which is covered by the Police Health Maintenance

Organization (POLICE-HMO) code 073, is absolutely free, without any form of deduction from Retirees’ pensions.“The affected Retired Police Officers are by this announcement, enjoined to visit the closest Police Area Command in State of residence for enrollment.“They are to carry along with them letter of and Retiree ID card for proper identification,” he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,