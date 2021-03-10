AIG Austin Agbonlahor in charge of Zone 16, on Wednesday, said the police would on March 15 commence the second phase capturing of retired Police Officers for the National Health Insurance Scheme ( NHIS) in the zone.Agbonlahor said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Yenagoa, by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Ikwo Lafieghe.He enjoined all retired police officers, especially those not captured under the first phase, resident within the zone,

comprising Rivers and Bayles States, to take advantage of this phase to get enrolled for the NHIS.The AIG explained that the capturing exercise was a passionate initiative of the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, aimed at ensuring that all retired Police Officers and their spouses were not denied access to quality and sustainable health care services, irrespective of their rank at retirement.“It is also worthy of note that the scheme, which is covered by the Police Health Maintenance

Organization (POLICE-HMO) code 073, is absolutely free, without any form of deduction from Retirees’ pensions.“The affected Retired Police Officers are by this announcement, enjoined to visit the closest Police Area Command in their State of residence for enrollment.“They are to carry along with them their letter of Retirement and Retiree ID card for proper identification,” he said. (NAN)

