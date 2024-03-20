NHIS, best practice to reduce students pocket expenditure — Official

The Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA) says the state’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) extended to students in tertiary institutions will have reduction in students’ pocket expenditure.

Dr Olusola Akande, Executive Secretary of OYSHIA, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday on the sideline of a two-day media dialogue in Ibadan.

The programme, organised by United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with OYSHIA, has its theme as, “Changing the narrative on child mortality through Health Insurance”.

According to Akande, the premium for the health insurance scheme goes as low as N13,500 per annum for each person, adding that the informal sector is also accomodated and given opportunity to pay on monthly basis.

“Enrollment in health insurance scheme will create an enabling environment whereby the students who develop issues can walk to the institution’s clinic or sick bay to access medical care.

“So, this reduces out-of their pocket expenditure to a certain percentage.

”Like here, OYSHIA pays capitation of 55 per cent of the premium.

“We have other benefits and transformations that are going on in our various institutions, being part of the impact that health insurance is making in education sector in Oyo State.

“This will give confidence to parents and guardians about the health and care of their children and they will worry less because the institution is under the coverage of health insurance scheme,” he added.

The OYSHIA Executive Secretary, while applauding UNICEF for the collaboration, said that the services extended to tertiary care included consultation, investigation, drugs, basic surgical intervention, ENT among others

He, however, urged other states to create the awareness and enabling environment for students and members of the community to access the scheme initiated for both rich and poor. (NAN)

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu