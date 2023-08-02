NHIS assures FCT Para-Soccer team of enrolment 

By Ahmed Ubandoma

The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) has assured the FCT Para-Soccer team of adequately enrolment into the National Health Insurance.

Mr James Lalu, the Executive Secretary of the commission gave the assurance on Wednesday when members of the team presented him with the trophy they won in Abuja.

Lalu said, the health and well-being of persons with disabilities remained a priority to the commission.

” Your healthcare is paramount to us as a commission and I assure you that you would be capture into the health insurance as soon as possible.

”Because you made us proud, this is an achievement not only to the commission but entire disability community.

He therefore encourage the team not to be distracted in their determination to be the best in Para-Soccer Championship.

”You must stay focused and continue to bring in the trophies just as your senior counterparts did Nigeria proud at the last Paralympics with several medals” he said.

The Executive Secretary said, Sport tournaments are avenues where Persons with Disabilities can showcase their expertise, talents as well as contribute meaningfully to the development of Nigeria.

In his response, the head coach of the team Mr Umar Jimba, recounted their challenging experiences during the tournament particularly health issues.

Jimba therefore solicited the support of the commission to capture members of his team into the commission’s health insurance programme.

”Our experience throughout this tournament is not so good sir, but we have make it to the end.

”I equally want to used this opportunity to express our gratitude to you for always catering for the welfare of our players.

“You are not only a father to Persons with Disabilities but, a source of joy to PwDs in Nigeria” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FCT Para-Soccer team emerged winner of the Adedayo Benjamin Laniyi Foundation’s Sports championship in Abuja, after defeating all the major contenders in the tournament.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

