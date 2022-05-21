NHIS Act: Centre applauds Buhari

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC) on Saturday in Abuja applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law, the National Health Insurance Authority Bill 2022.

Dr Emem Omokaro, the Director-General of NSCC in a statement by Mr Omini Oden, Head of Corporate Affairs, Media and Communication of NSCC, said the new Act would ensure full health coverage for all Nigerians, including Older Persons at all levels.

She expressed delight over the law.According to her, the new Act is a spring board and backbone to the MoU among NSCC, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) and WHO-Nigeria on mainstreaming Geriatric care into Primary HealthCare, to ensure Integrated Care for Older Persons.Omokaro commended the foresightedness of Buhari for actualising it, thus repealing the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Act which had been in existence since 2004.

“It is the concern for the vulnerable and creation of the Vulnerable Group Fund that will ensure that over 83 million Nigerians who cannot afford to pay Health Insurance premiums are catered for.

“The new National Health Insurance Authority will collaborate with state governments to accredit primary and secondary healthcare facilities as well as ensure the enrollment of Nigerians.`The NSCC recently signed an MoU with the NPHCDA on achieving Integrated Care for Older Persons, Mainstreaming Geriatric Care and Geriatric Home Help into Primary care system in Nigeria.

“This is an outcome of a two-day National Workshop on Integrated Care for Older Persons, organised by the NPHCDA in collaboration with the NSCC with support from WHO-Nigerian,’’ Omokaro said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari signed the Natiomal Health Insurance Authority Bill 2022 into law on Thursday. (NAN).

