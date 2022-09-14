NHIA warns healthcare providers against substandard services to enrollees

By Awayi Kuje

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), on Wednesday advised healthcare service providers against substandard services to enrollees in order to improve on their health status.

Mrs Mary Aliu, the Nasarawa State Coordinator of NHIA gave the advice in her opening remark at a NHIA Stakeholders’ Forum in Lafia.

She said that the authority would not condone sharp practices while urging service providers to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

The state coordinator said the forum was to educate and sensitise service providers and other stakeholders on the new NHIA Act and discuss way forward for improved health status of Nigerians.

“We have changed from National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

“The NHIA act was assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari in order to achieve universal health coverage as the Federal Government is committed to Nigerians improved health status.

“It is to ensure that every Nigerian have access to quality healthcare at a very affordable rate,” she said.

According to her, the purpose of NHIA is to address the issue of out of pocket payment for healthcare services, improve Nigerians poor health status and strengthen national healthcare delivery system.

Aliu also advised healthcare service providers to respect the rights and privileges of enrollees for improved health status.

She commended Prof. Mohammed Sambo, the Director-General of NHIA for keying into different good health policies and programmes that have direct bearing on the health status of Nigerians.

The state coordinator said that NHIA would continue to partner companies on drug production in order to address issue of out of stock and to ensure the supply of quality drugs.

The state coordinator further assured of her continuous readiness to partner stakeholders and key into good health policies for improved health status of the people of the state and other Nigerians.

In his goodwill message, Dr Gaza Gwamna, the Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency (NASHIA), urged Nigerians to embrace NHIA policies and programmes in the interest of their health.

Gwamna, represented by Mr Abdullahi Musa, NASHIA staff, expressed the agency’s readiness to partners stakeholders for quality healthcare service delivery in the state.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum featured paper presentations on Rights and Privileges of an NHIA enrollee and other stakeholders by Mr Ernest Tarbo, Head of Department, NHIA ICT Department.

Others papers presented are the NHIA Medicine Supply Initiative, by Dr Gani Muhammad and Operations of the Group, Individual, Family Social Health Insurance Programme (GIFSHIP) by Mr Moses Abajara, NHIA Head of Internal Audit.

NAN also reports that Health Maintenance Organisations ( HMOs), Health Care Facilities ( HCFs), Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency (NASHIA) security agencies, Federal MDAs among others attended the stakeholders’ forum . (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

