NHIA, NBS partner to deepen health insurance through data collaboration

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), are partnering to deepen health insurance through data collaboration.

By Abujah Racheal

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), are partnering to deepen health insurance through data collaboration.

This is in a move to strengthen Nigeria’s health insurance ecosystem through evidence-based planning,

Dr Kelechi Ohiri, Director-General, NHIA, made this known on Thursday in Abuja.

Ohiri spoke when he paid a courtesy visit to the Statistician-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Prince Semiu Adeniran,

He said that the visit focused on fostering strategic collaboration between both institutions in the areas of data sharing, joint research, and capacity building.

He said that accurate and timely data were critical for planning, implementation, and evaluation of health insurance policies in Nigeria.

“We believe that our collaboration with the NBS will enable us to build a more robust and responsive health insurance system, backed by data and insights that reflect the realities of Nigerians,” he said.

He said that the partnership was expected to yield key outcomes, beginning with the conduct of joint research and surveys to gain deeper insights into the health and socio-economic conditions of Nigerians.

According to him, it will also involve the sharing of relevant data to support evidence-based decision-making within the NHIA and the broader healthcare system.

hee said that both institutions would benefit from capacity building in research methodology, data management, and knowledge management.

Adeniran welcomed the initiative, and expressed NBS’s commitment to supporting health sector development through accurate statistics.

“At the NBS, we understand the vital role that data plays in national development.

“Partnering with NHIA aligns with our goal to ensure that decision-makers have access to credible data for planning and reform,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the collaboration aligns with NHIA’s broader ambition to expand health insurance coverage in Nigeria.

As of the end of 2024, the authority reported a 14 per cent increase in coverage, with the number of enrollees rising from 16.7 million to 19.2 million.

NHIA aims to reach 30 million Nigerians with health insurance coverage by the end of 2025.

The meeting ended with both agencies committing to develop a framework for implementation and follow-through on the partnership areas discussed, setting the stage for a data-driven transformation in the health insurance sector.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)