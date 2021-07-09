NHGSFP increased school enrollment in Cross River State-Prof Esu

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Deputy Governor of Cross River State Prof. Ivara Ejemot Esu, has said that the National Home Grown School Feeding programme has positively improved enrollment of primary school pupils in the state.

Prof. Ejemot made this known when members of the Project Task Team of the NHGSFP Enumeration exercise paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday at the Government House in Calabar ahead of the school feeding Enumeration in the state.

The Deputy Governor expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for the initiation of the National Home Grown School Feeding.

He equally praised the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq for her steadfastness in ensuring that the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration drastically reduces poverty and improves the literacy standards of Nigerian children through the school feeding programme.

He said,“I want to thank the federal government and the Minister for her focus on initiating poverty reduction programs in the state especially the National Home Grown Feeding Programme. Since the commencement of the programme in Cross River state, there has been an increase in school enrolment.

“This is good news for the education sector as every country will like to reduce the illiteracy population of its citizenry .

“The Minister has been doing so much in her Ministry with many social investment programs to help the poor in the country for which I will greatly commend her.

“We in Cross River state are committed to the success of the NHGSFP and will collaborate with the Project Task Team to ensure an accurate enumeration excercise in the state”.

Earlier, the Minister, who was represented by the Zonal monitor Sunday Okoh stated that President Muhammadu Buhari recognized the social challenges in the country, hence the decision to put up decisive measures to fight poverty.

She said,“The implementation of the National Social Investment Program (NSIP) is made up of four unique clusters that are integrated to provide the maximum impact. In its implementation, the NSIP is strategically designed to fully involve all stakeholders, most especially the State governments.

“Today, we are here in Cross River State on the strength of our partnership and mutual recognition of the need to do more on the NHGSFP.

“We will bring more Nigerians under the umbrella of the Government’s social protection mechanism and scale up the numbers of the pupils benefiting from the Program as directed by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Over 9 million pupils are currently benefiting from 1 free nutritious meal a day during school term nationwide, with a mandate to reach an additional 5 million pupils by 2023.

In attendance at the courtesy visit were the state commissioners and heads of Agencies and Parastals of the state Government.

