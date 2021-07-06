NHGSFP: FG engages stakeholders for enumeration of beneficiaries in Ogun

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development has engaged with stakeholders for the enumeration of beneficiaries of the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme in Ogun State.

The Minister Sadiya Farouq who was ably represented by the Director, Human Resource Management of the Ministry, Mr Bababtunde Jaji at a courtesy visit to the State Government, recalled that the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) was launched In 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari due to his recognition of the social challenges in the Country.

She stressed that President Buhari decided to innovatively take proactive and decisive measures in fighting the effects of absolute poverty and its attending consequences. Following due consultations and research, he launched the NSIP which is made up of four unique clusters that are integrated to provide maximum impact.

The Minister added that the NISP in its implementation, is strategically designed to fully involve all stakeholders most especially the State Governments.

She also said that the National Social Investment Programme namely the Npower, Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) were all deliberately designed to specifically target sections of vulnerable Nigerians that include youths, elderly persons, widows, poorest of the poor, children, and micro businesspersons.

The Minister pointed out that over 9 million pupils currently benefit from 1 free nutritious meal a day during the school term in over 53,000 schools nationwide.

She noted that the Ministry now has the mandate to reach an additional 5 million pupils by 2023.

According to her, with over 100,000 cooks employed, and more than 100,000 small holder farmers participating in this value chain, the NHGSFP is a serious potential for socio-economic development and it needs to be strengthened, scaled up and sustained nationwide.

The Minister also commended the State Government for its commitment in implementing the NHGSFP while expressing her delight over the support and coorporation between the State and Federal NHGSFP teams as well as key stakeholders such as the National Bureau of Statistics, Ministry of Education, National Orientation Agency, National Population Commission, National Youth Service Corp, UBEC and the State Education board.

According to her, all these stakeholders are currently working jointly and closely with the Ministry to verify the existing numbers of beneficiaries on the programmme and update the records for better effectiveness, transparency and accountability, this is the main essence of the enumeration.

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government , Mr. Tokunbo Talabi commended the Ministry’s efforts towards assisting the less privilege in the country and also assured the visiting team of the State’s support towards enduring the success of the enumeration exercise and the school feeding programme.

