NGX RegCo appoints Shobanjo CEO

The Nigerian Exchange Regulation Ltd. (NGX RegCo) has appointed Mr Olufemi Shobanjo its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The appointment took effect from Feb. 28.

NGX RegCo, a subsidiary of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), announced the appointment in notification it sent to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. on Thursday.

The Acting Group Company Secretary of NGX RegCo, Mr Izuchukwu Akpa, issued the notification.

The organisation said: “Shobanjo’s appointment took effect from Feb. 28, following the receipt of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s no objection.”

It said that its former CEO, Ms Tinuade Awe, completed her tenure on Feb. 27.

According to NGX RegCo, Shobanjo has more than 18 years experience across corporate and commercial law, banking and financial markets, and other relevant fields.

It added that Shobanjo served as the

Head of Broker-Dealer Regulation at NGX RegCo.

“We congratulate Shobanjo on his appointment and express our gratitude to Awe for her contributions, and wish her success in her future endeavours,” it said.(NAN)

By Rukayat Adeyemi