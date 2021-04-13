NGX Group unveils new brand identity, website

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc, an integrated market infrastructure Group in Africa, on Tuesday announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity and website.

The Group Chief Executive , NGX Group, Mr Oscar Onyema, said in a statement in Lagos, the launch followed the demutualisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, resulting in the creation of NGX Group Plc and its subsidiaries.

The subsidiaries are Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Ltd., the operating exchange; NGX (NGX RegCo) Ltd., the independent regulatory arm of the Exchange; and NGX Real Estate (NGX RelCo) Ltd., the real estate company.

He said the NGX brand identity followed a monolithic brand architecture, which would facilitate the formation of any new subsidiary by leveraging existing brand equity.

“The identity is inspired by the arrows of the stock exchange ticker tape as well as monetary exchange between a buyer and seller. These arrows are stylised to form an ‘N’ and denote the act of collaboration.

“We are excited about the launch of our new brand identity and website this pivotal time in our history,” Onyema said.

According to him, the new identity builds on the organisation’ rich heritage, reflects “who we are today, our ambitions for the future, and our resolve to deliver superior value to our stakeholders.

“As we step the NGX era, we remain committed to the highest level of competitiveness, both in African and global capital .

“Together with the new vibrant, modern and responsive website, NGX Group offers an enriched user .

“Accessible via ngxgroup.com, information about the group and the various subsidiaries are independently situated but featured as one website.”

Onyema explained that the NGX Group had also rebranded its social assets.

“The brand can now be on Instagram and Twitter using the handle ‘@ngxgrp’; and on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube using the handle, ‘ngxgroup.’

“The new brand identity and digital assets reflect the vibrant, disciplined, inspired and engaging personality of NGX Group and its subsidiaries,” Onyema added.

He said they were designed to a distinctive and positive impression, even as the organisation continues to provide a platform for investors and issuers to meet their objectives. (NAN)

