NGX Group retains ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification

September 20, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) has retained its ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, following the annual Information Management System (ISMS) audit by British Standard Institute (BSI).

In a statement it issued in Lagos on Monday, the NGX Group said that this would be the seventh consecutive year it would hold the certification which  it received first in 2015.

It said the re-certification followed a thorough independent audit of NGX Group of Companies, after which BSI certified the company to be in full compliance with applicable controls developed to meet the Control Objectives of Information Management System (ISMS) Standards.

The NGX Group  said that the re-certification implied that it upheld the principles of the International Organisation Standardisation (ISO) on ISMS and that controls were working as intended.

“Given the changing landscape arising the pandemic, this re-certification validates our commitment to protecting information and assets at NGX Group.

“This is by ensuring that our processes are sophisticated and our interactions are secured the deployment of robust cyber controls and tools.

“Since first attaining the ISO 27001:2013 certification in August 2015, we have continued to evolve and improve our management processes to ensure that our information controls remain efficient, and effective in the light of emerging business needs,” it said.

It added it had adopted a proactive approach to because it recognised the importance of protecting its own data and that of its stakeholders.

“With the  re-certification,  clients and stakeholders can be confident that we follow information best practices in managing our cyber risk exposure in the cyber-dependent world that we have today,” it said. (NAN)

