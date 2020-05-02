NGWF chairperson distributes palliatives to vulnerable persons in Minna

By Tina George, Minna

The Chairperson of the Northern Governors Wives Forum (NGWF), Dr. Amina Sani-Bello, has distributed food items to 200 vulnerable and indigent women to cushion the effects of the lockdown in Minna.

This followed the agreement by the Forum to distribute palliatives to 200 vulnerable and indigent persons in each of the 19 northern states of the country.

According to Bello, she asked the beneficiaries to bear with the government, which she said is doing its best to soften the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She stressed on the need for the people to take responsibility to flatten the curve by maintaining social distancing, washing their hands, and obeying the guidelines issued by government and health officials to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Bello said that government’s lockdown order is in the best interest of the people.

She further called for prayers in every quarter for God to take away the virus from the face of the earth.