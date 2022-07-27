NGOs urge journalists on increase reportage of COVID-19

The MacArthur Foundation and the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) have called on journalists in Plateau to increase reportage for COVID-19 pandemic to reflect the recent surge in number of cases.

The non-governmental organisations made the call on Wednesday in Jos during a news conference with journalists in the state on COVID-19 awareness campaign.

The implementing partner of the organisations, Mr Friday Bako, said that the parley was imperative as the media played a key role in dissemination of accurate information.

Bako said that it was important to continue to disseminate information as regards the virus and the vaccine.

He appealed to journalists to help in dissuading the mind of people who still believed that COVID-19 was a hoax and that the vaccines were made with ulterior motives.

According to him, through their reportage, people will come to understand that the virus is real and it will also help to reduce the spate of vaccine hesitancy.

Bako called on journalists to inform the populace with their reports on the importance of vaccine acceptance.

He stated that the vaccines had been certified safe, harmless and effective by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and as such media as the fourth estate, should encourage its acceptance via its reportage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organisations held various radio phone in programmes where the populace spoke with medical personnel on the virus and the vaccine.

NAN reports that the organisations also held town hall meetings in the state to create more awareness on the virus and the gains of receiving the vaccination.(NAN)

