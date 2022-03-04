NGOs urge FG to implement Climate Change Act

Initiative for Food Security, Ecosystem Preservations (GIFSEP) and Citizens Climate Lobby have urged the Federal Government to ensure effective implementation of climate change Act.



The Non-governmental Organisations made the appeal on Friday, at a roundtable on Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), 2022 report and its implications for Nigeria, in Abuja.



The Executive Director of GIFSEP, Mr David Terungwa, said that since the assented of the bill by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021, implementation of the act had not been effective.



He said that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), had released a report on climate impacts recently, on ecosystem ,biodiversity and human communities at the regional global and regional levels.



According to him, the report has reviewed vulnerabilities, capacities and limits of the natural world and human societies to adaption of climate change.



Terungwa, said the report had revealed that Nigeria was not acting fast enough on the implementation of climate change impact, adding that food and water supplies were at risk and.

He said that to address climate impacts, it must include the entire environment , social justice and prioritising women, children, indigenous people, low income households, socially marginalized groups and most vulnerable countries.

“We need money to deal with climate change impact. International communities should redeem whatever pledges they made during Paris conference.

“If this pledge is redeemed, then we can use the money to work on energy transition, agriculture smart practices, social safety and provide enough technology that can address climate change,’’ he said.

Also, Mr Yahaya Dangana, Group Leader, Citizens Climate Lobby, said that there was urgent need for speedy implementation of Climate change Act signed into law by president Buhari.

Dangana, said the new Act had contained relevant issues and addressed other environmental matters affecting the climate change.

He called on stakeholders to support the federal government to ensure effective preservations of Nigerian environment.

Contributing, the Director, Centre for Environmental Studies, University of Abuja, Prof. Shu’aibu Hassan, said the climate change had globally affected people physical health and the environment.

Hassan said that an effective measure to address climate change impact required a robust policy to maintain green surroundings thereby promoting safety of the environment. (NAN)

