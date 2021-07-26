NGOs to support 50 adolescent girls with virtual, supplementary education

The Empowering Women for Excellence Initiative (EWEI), in partnership with Girls Opportunity Alliance (GOA) will support a virtual and supplementary education for 50 adolescent girls in four schools in Kaduna State.

EWEI Senior Programme Officer, Mr Uche Egbe said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday.

Egbe explained that the support would be implemented between August 2021 and July 2023 under a project tagged, “Learning Without Limits (LWL)”.

He explained that LWL aims to reduce the digital divide and gaps in access to virtual learning for adolescent girls in Kaduna state.

According to him, the equipment for virtual learning will be provided for the girls to enable them access content on main subjects they have missed during COVID-19 lockdown.

He said that 40 beneficiaries would be selected from four public girls’ secondary schools, two each from Kaduna North and Kaduna South Local Government Areas.

The senior programme officer added that 10 additional beneficiaries would be drawn from the NGO’s Educational Subsidy Programme.

“The LWL project will provide additional opportunities for access to quality education following COVID-19 restrictions and limitations of educational curricula.

“It will enhance the learning outcome of the beneficiaries and improve their performance in specific subject areas.”

This, according to him, is a community approach to improving access to inclusive and quality education for girls through collaboration with state and non-state actors.

Egbe explained that EWEI, founded in April 2008, has the mission of providing multi-sectoral interventions toward the empowerment of girls and women.

He added that GOA, a programme of the Obama Foundation, seeks to empower adolescent girls around the world through education to achieve their full potential and transform their families, communities, and countries.

GOA Analyst, Mr Karl Laubacher, said: “When adolescent girls around the world are educated, amazing things start to happen.

“Poverty reduces, economies grow, families get stronger, babies are born healthier, and the world, by all accounts, gets better.

“However, progress does not happen overnight. That is why GOA with its partners are encouraging people around the world to take action in support of girls’ education.

“We are providing support for grassroots leaders to implement projects to help break down the physical, cultural, and financial barriers that keep girls from getting an education and fulfilling their potential.”

EWEI’s Senior Outreach and Fundraising Officer, Mr Samuel Egbai, expressed joy that the needs of girls in Kaduna state were being responded to.

Egbai added that EWEI would be working closely with its partners and experts to implement the LWL project and provide sustainable support to the project beneficiaries. (NAN)

