NGOs inaugurates inclusive education project in Yobe, Borno

By Ahmed Abba

The Christian Blind Mission (CBM), in partnership with the Taimako Community Development Initiative, has inaugurated a project to promote inclusive education and vocational training for persons with disabilities in Yobe and Borno States.

Speaking at the inauguration on Monday in Damaturu, Mr Michael Idah, CBM’s Country Programme Manager, said the initiative aimed to address discrimination and marginalisation affecting persons with disabilities, especially women and children.

“We are here to inaugurate a programme on the inclusion of persons with disabilities in vocational training and education in Nigeria.

“This initiative will bring stakeholders together to understand the project’s objectives and define their roles for successful implementation,” he said.

Idah highlighted the persistent stigma and exclusion experienced by persons with disabilities and lamented their limited access to quality education, often restricted to segregated or special schools.

“To break this cycle, we are promoting inclusive education, where children with and without disabilities learn together in the same environment under the same teachers,” he explained.

He noted that the project was based on findings from a recent assessment conducted in both states, chosen for their progressive approach to disability rights.

“Yobe State, in particular, has passed a disability law that CBM aims to support through this initiative.

“We aim to reach more than 1,000 persons with disabilities in Yobe and Borno through this programme,” he added.

Also speaking, Malam Gambo Muhammad, Executive Director of the Taimako Community Development Initiative, outlined the project’s core objectives.

“First, knowledge transfers through capacity building to ensure participants are equipped to implement and sustain the project.

“Second, community ownership ensuring locals drive and sustain the project beyond its 36-month duration.”

He further emphasised gender equality as a key pillar of the initiative.

“Our communities place a high value on women, and this project is a step towards ensuring that the specific needs of women and girls with disabilities are recognised and addressed,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project is expected to set the pace for inclusive development in North-East Nigeria, with long-term plans to expand to more communities.(NAN)