NGOs Condemn Baseless Allegations of Aiding Terrorism in Nigeria

Several prominent Nigerian civil society organizations have strongly denounced recent allegations that non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are aiding terrorist groups in the country.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The accusations, made by an unnamed former Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of the Nigerian Air Force in a January 16, 2025 article in Vanguard, suggest that NGOs operating in northern regions such as the North-East, North-West, and North-Central are covertly supporting groups like Boko Haram and bandits.

In a joint statement, over 70 organizations condemned the “unsubstantiated” claims, which they argue unfairly smear the NGO sector.

They stated that the accusations divert attention from the real causes of terrorism in Nigeria, including poverty, corruption, and inefficiencies within the security apparatus.

The organizations emphasized that NGOs have been pivotal in providing humanitarian aid, education, healthcare, and psychosocial support to millions of Nigerians affected by insurgency and banditry in the conflict zones.

The statement highlights that these NGOs operate under stringent regulations, including anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws enforced by Nigerian authorities. They also referenced international standards, including UN resolutions, that protect humanitarian organizations from being targeted by counter-terrorism measures.

The civil society groups further emphasized that undermining their work, especially through baseless accusations, could lead to more harm in a country already struggling with security challenges.

They called on the Nigerian government and military to focus on disrupting terrorist networks, addressing the systemic issues fueling extremism, and engaging more constructively with NGOs to foster peace and development.

The statement concluded by urging caution, warning that inflammatory remarks such as those published in the Vanguard article could further exacerbate Nigeria’s security crisis, rather than help resolve it.