NGO wants FG, NASS to declare Oct. 25 Private Broadcasting Day

By Adekunle Williams

An NGO, Raymond Dokpesi Centre for Media Development, has called on the Federal Government and the National Assembly to declare every Oct. 25 as Private Broadcasting Day in the country.

The organisation’s Director-General, Dr Christopher Ebuetse, made the call at the 15th Annual Raymond Dokpesi Endurance Trek, held in Lagos on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the event was: “The Media: the Nation’s Stabiliser.”

Ebuetse said that the day should be devoted to the celebration of private broadcasting organisations, adding that it would help in identifying the challenges of the media.

“A day for private broadcasting companies will help to bring to light the challenges of the media and amplify the views of the practitioners.

“It will also identify what the public thinks about the media in holding governments accountable.

” It will also focus people’s attention on development as it relates to nation building, politics and how the media can hold governments accountable in a growing democracy,’’ he said.

According to him, the day will also allow for a more in-depth examination of prevalent issues plaguing the media industry.

Ebuetse added that the media, as society’ watchdog, had the ability to draw governments’ attention to significant projects they had executed, with support from media outfits.

The director-general described the media as the lifeline of the nation and the last hope of the common man.

Ebuetse said that though the media was the oxygen of progressive governments, he, however, added that it was often seen as an antagonist of governments.

According to him, when things are not going in the right way and the people condemn the government, they become angry with the media for publishing the views of the public.

Ebuetse urged government to understand that the media remained the nation’s stabiliser, adding that it would continue to promote unity, peace and stability in the country.

He assured that the media would do all it could to ensure that the component of the federating units were held together for the purpose of national cohesion.

Dr Olutayo Somide, Managing Director, Radio Services, DAAR Communications Plc, also corroborated Ebuetse’s view that Oct.25 of every year be declared as private broadcasting day.

Somide, Founder of Faaji FM, said that government should also support the media by enforcing the Freedom of Information Act to enhance availability of public records. (NAN)

