NGO wants collaboration on disaster management, prevention

African Youths Assembly for Peace, an NGO, on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to strengthen collaboration with relevant stakeholders and organisations to ensure proper disasters management and prevention in the country.

Mr AbdulAziz Yusuf, the Head, Research and Publicity of the NGO, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, to mark the 2021 International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction.

The theme for the 2021 edition is “International cooperation for developing countries to reduce disaster risk and disaster losses.”

Yusuf urged stakeholders to sensitise the public on the need to adopt precautionary measures to safeguard lives and properties against disaster, especially as Harmattan season is approaching.

According to him, the call has become necessary considering the retrogressive state of disaster management and prevention in our society, especially at the local level.

“It is imperative, we address the seeming retrogressive state of Disaster Risk Reduction in the country; stakeholders must give this issue the needed attention it deserves.

“Disaster management studies should be incorporated into the educational curriculum of schools in Nigeria with emphasis on disaster risk reduction.’’ (NAN)

