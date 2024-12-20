NGO urges Nigerians to patronise made-in-Nigeria products

Ahead Nigeria Initiative, an NGO, has emphasised the importance of patronising made-in-Nigeria products as a critical step toward promoting the country’s economy

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Ahead Nigeria Initiative, an NGO, has emphasised the importance of patronising made-in-Nigeria products as a critical step toward promoting the country’s economy and creating jobs amidst growing economic challenges.

The Convener of the Initiative, Kehinde Alamoh, made this statement during the group’s inaugural news conference in Abuja.

Alamoh urged Nigerians, as a matter of patriotism, to support locally made products in order to complement the ongoing positive reforms led by President Bola Tinubu.

“The only way Nigerians can encourage local investments is by increasing the capacity of local manufacturers through the patronage of their products and services.

“This will lead to wealth generation and job creation,” Alamoh stated.

He further urged Nigerians to discontinue their mass purchase of foreign products and patronise Nigerian product and services.

He added, “If Nigerians can adopt the habit of patronising home-made products, the Naira will appreciate against the dollar and other currencies, and our economy will grow.”

Alamoh, therefore, called on all Nigerians to aggressively promote, encourage, and embrace the “buyNaija” movement to help “growNaija” economy. (NAN)