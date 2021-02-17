The MURIC director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in a statement issued in Lagos on Wednesday, condemned the ethnic-related killings in Oyo State, while calling on law enforcement agents to fish out those responsible for the killing and arson.

”This country belongs to us all and we have no other place we can call our own. We should therefore be prepared to tolerate and to forgive one another.

”We should always remember that others are playing host to our kith and kin just as we are hosts and landlords to others. Southerners live in the North in their thousands just as thousands of Northerners live in the South.

“We should all control our emotions in times of anger because the actions of Southerners in the South may be used to judge Southerners in the North and vice versa.