NGO urges govt to make cancer treatment affordable

Helpline Foundation for the Needy, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has called on all tiers of government to make cancer treatment affordable in the country.

The Communication Assistant of foundation, Ms Cecilia Kadiri, made the call at a news conference held on Thursday in Abuja as part of activities to mark 2022 International World Cancer Day.



Kadiri, who said that cancer remained a major cause death from one particular health challenge globally, called on stakeholders to make facilities available for regular testing and treatment.

Speaking on this year’s theme which is; “Close the Care Gap”, Kadiri said that the cancer community would continue make its voice heard on a global scale.

She also said that the NGO would continue to generate enthusiasm, raise awareness about the need to close the gap in cancer care and ensure that everyone had equitable access to life saving services.



She, however, commended the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) for inspiring greater awareness of cancer.

“We need more awareness from governments at all level, CSOs and individuals. Government should make facilities available for regular and compulsory cancer testing yearly and treatment should be affordable.

“Natural remedies should be promoted and encouraged too especially those plants certified by scientists.



“We know that every single one of us has the ability to make a difference, large or small and that together we can make real progress in reducing the global impact of cancer.

“Close the care gap is about identifying and addressing the barriers that exist for many people around the world in accessing the care they need’’.



The World Cancer Day is an international day marked on Feb 4. to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment.

World Cancer Day is led by the Union for International Cancer Control to support the goals of the World Cancer Declaration. (NAN)

