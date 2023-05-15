NGO urges government to prioritise walking, cycling, public transport

By Ibironke Ariyo

GreenLight Initiative, an NGO with support from the Global Alliance of NGOs for Road Safety, has called on governments to take action to promote sustainable transportation across the country.

The Executive Director of the NGO, Simon Obi, made the call in a statement to commemorate Global UN Road Safety Week on Monday in Abuja

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 7th United Nations Global Road Safety Week is scheduled to take place from Monday to May 21.

This year’s theme is on sustainable transport, and specifically the need for governments to facilitate a shift to walking, cycling and using public transport.

Obi said that investing in infrastructure such as dedicated cycling and walking lanes with promoting the use of public transport through improved services and subsidies should be embraced.

He added that encouraging walking and cycling through education and awareness campaigns would go a long way to ensure safety of lives and property.

“By doing so, we can improve road safety, protect our environment, and create a more sustainable future for all, ” he said.

Obi said the Safety Week was a biennial global road safety campaign celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of road safety and to reduce the number of deaths and injuries caused by road crashes.

He said “according to the World Health Organization (WHO), road traffic injuries are the leading causes of death among young people aged between 5 and 29 years.

“In addition to the tragic loss of life, traffic collision results in significant economic losses, costing countries billions of dollars each year.

“However, by adopting sustainable transport solutions such as walking, cycling, and public transport, we can reduce the number of crashes and promote a more sustainable future.

“The benefits of sustainable transport are clear.

“Walking and cycling does not only promote physical activity and reduce the risk of chronic diseases, but they also reduce traffic congestion and air pollution, leading to improved public health and a cleaner environment.

“Additionally, investing in public transport can improve access to essential services and promote economic growth, ” he said.

NAN reports that registered as Greenlight Development Centre, Greenlight Initiative is a non-profit organisation working to promote road safety, good health, environment, safe and sustainable mobility in Africa.(NAN )