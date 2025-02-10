NGO urges FG to implement anti-bullying policies

An NGO, the Anti-Kidnapping, Human trafficking, Child abuse and Drug abuse initiative, (AKH-TRACADA), has called on the Federal Government to implement a comprehensive

By Ibironke Ariyo

An NGO, the Anti-Kidnapping, Human trafficking, Child abuse and Drug abuse initiative, (AKH-TRACADA), has called on the Federal Government to implement a comprehensive anti-bullying policies to protect Nigerian youths from the scourge of bullying.

The Executive Director and founder of the organisation, Mr Belonwu Ezeanyaeche said this in a statement he issued on Monday in Abuja.

Ezeanyaeche stressed that bullying was a serious problem that could have long-term effects on a person’s emotional and psychological well-being.

He maintained that most vulnerable were children and youths.

”Bullying should not be dismissed as a normal part of school or everyday life.

”It is a harmful behaviour that can have lasting consequences for students’ well-being.

“It can have severe consequences, including emotional distress, physical harm, social isolation, and mental health concerns.

“Bullying can also initiate unsuspecting youths into drugs and illicit substance abuse, which can have devastating consequences for their future.

To address this issue, he said, the federal government should come up with zero-tolerance policies on bullying.

Ezeanyanaeche also emphasised the need for teacher training and support, community engagement, and evaluation and monitoring of anti-bullying programs.

He reiterated the need for a collective effort to address the issue of bullying.

”Government at all levels can also help create a safer and more supportive environment for Nigerian youths.

“They also needs to raise awareness about the effects of bullying, promote empathy and inclusion, and teach social skills.

“The government must also establish confidential reporting mechanisms, investigation and response protocols, and counseling and support services for victims of bullying,” he said.(NAN)