NGO urges FG to create more drug rehabilitation centres

Women Friendly Initiative (WFI), a non governmental organisation, has called on the Federal Government to create more rehabilitation centres for drug addicts in the country.

Dr Francis Erumutha, Chief Executive of the organisation, made the call during a sensitisation workshop on drug abuse, prevention and treatment in Kuje.

The Doctor said that the workshop was organised for law enforcement agents and media practitioners.

Erumutha said drug abuse had rendered majority of youths unproductive and vulnerable to committing various degree of crimes in the country.

He said security personnel and the media were critical stakeholders saddled with the responsibility of assisting in the fight against drug abuse.

“The workshop is intended to raise awareness among security personnel and journalists on dangers of illicit drug consumption and its effects in the society.

“Drug abuse is central to all the problems associated with this country and we have a war before us that must be fought and won.

“The number of people accessing rehabilitation centres is still low because there are few rehabilitation centres in the country,” he said.

He said that there was the need for relevant authorities to stem the menace of illicit drug proliferation among young people.

Erumutha called on pharmaceutical companies in the country to make strong commitment and advocacy against the manufacturing and sale of illicit drugs.

Mr Peter Adegbe, Public Relations Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) FCT command, called for concerted efforts among stakeholders to address cases of drug abuse.

He added that rehabilitation was a treatment designed to facilitate the process of recovery from injury, illness or disease to normal condition as possible.

Adegbe called for the introduce of random drug test for employees, students and other persons suspected of using drugs illegally in public or private places.

According to him, it is not aimed at criminalising drug abusers but to identify persons in need of attention and help from relevant agencies.

“We must have the capacity of testing people at random and it will send a strong message that if anyone wants to enjoy certain privileges, he must get out of drug abuse,” he said.

Adegbe said the agency was committed to providing measures to curb drug abuse across the territory, especially at the satellite towns in FCT.

One of the resource person, Nduka Augustine in his contribution said drug abuse is a global health problem, adding that drugs have been of tremendous benefit to man but it has been acknowledged that the inappropriate use of same can do immense to the society at large.

Also speaking, Mrs Rosemary Adejo, said the sensitization targets religious leaders, health care practitioners, patent medicine vendors, women leaders, youth leaders, media practitioners and law enforcement agent.

She revealed that, the project which is supported by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) with funding from the European Union is developed specifically to increase knowledge and awareness on various drug use issues, as well as to reduce the stigma associated with drug use.

Also speaking, Dr. Gabriel Vera said the evidence-based training package draws upon the latest information, research, policy and strategic directions to better understand drug use, dependence, prevention, treatment and care.

“It is hoped that the intervention will help stakeholders to see drug dependency as a public health issue that needs medical attention and not criminalization, she stated.” (NAN)

