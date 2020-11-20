NGO urges FG to commit 26% of budget to education

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Gift a Child Initiative, on Friday called on the Federal Government to commit 26 per cent of its budgetary allocation to education as recommended by UNESCO.

Miss Deborah Eseni, the Coordinator and founder of the NGO, made the call at an event organised to commemorate the Universal Children’s Day celebrations held in Benin.

Speaking during her presentation, Eseni said the call had became imperative in the event of COVID-19 pandemic which had completely changed things globally.

She said that children needed to be assured of a better future by ensuring adequate budgetary allocation for education in the country.

“This year, a lot has happened globally and children were affected as well following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which has changed things globally.

“Government at all levels and all stakeholders must begin to provide platforms for children to be heard and be part of every decision making process.

“To achieve this, every child must be given qualitative education that would be of immense value to the society in the future.

“This is why government must commit 26 per cent of its budgetary allocation to education for sustainable development of the economy as recommended by UNESCO,” she said.

According to her, the universal children’s day celebration is observed globally every Nov. 20.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Reimagine a Better Society for the Children”. (NAN)