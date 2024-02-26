NGO urges FCT Council Chairmen to monitor projects in their communities

A non profit organisation, Crusade for Greater Nigeria on Poverty Eradication and Social Justice has called on the six FCT Area Council Chairmen to take more interest in monitoring projects sited in their communities.

”The construction of rural roads projects across the six area councils by the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, is a demonstration of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to change the narratives of rural communities in the FCT.

”The chairmen of the area councils must closely monitor the contractors to ensure timely and successful delivery of the projects.

”Residents and other relevant stakeholders, particularly the communities where the projects are sited must take ownership, monitor and protect all ongoing projects against vandals,” he said.

He, therefore, underscored the need for the area council chairmen to support Wike to succeed in his quest to transform the rural areas through the provisions of infrastructure, particularly roads.

“The road projects are sited in rural areas. It is, therefore, the duty of the people in the affected communities to ensure that the contractors do not encounter any obstacles.

“It is time for stakeholders to look beyond sentiments and work for the good of the people,” he said. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai