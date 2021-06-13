NGO urges electorate to hold political office holders accountable

The Leadership and Entrepreneurship Advocacy (LEAD) Network, an NGO, has on electorates to brace-up to demand democratic accountability from elected political leaders.

The Executive Director of LEAD Network, Mr Chukwuma Okenwa, made the call while speaking with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Sunday.

Okenwa spoke on the sidelines of the Democracy Day and why Nigerians had not benefited maximally from democracy over 21 years.

He noted that, “democracy is people-driven” and the people as well derive maximal benefit from it and not the round, which is autocracy.

According to him, it is quite and sad the lackadaisical attitude most Nigerians, I mean the , show to political especially elections.

The executive director noted that, “it is high time became active participants in the entire electoral process, which will help to check the excesses of the political class and hold accountable’’.

According to him, must wake up and start demanding accountability as well as result-oriented and people-oriented leadership across boards.

“Nigerians, I mean the electorate, must do proper background check on each aspirant or candidate before giving the person their vital vote. Since voting is per head.

“This will stop charlatans from seizing power any longer at any level of governance.

“The current sycophancy and praise-singing for politicians stop.

“When a politician uses public fund to deliver projects for the people, it is his/her sole responsibility and right thing to do so as far as he/she is willingly representing the people.

“When an elected representative is not doing well according to of his office and resources; our people seize available avenues to register their displeasure and disappointment over his conduct.

“Such individual should not be given public accolades, praise-singing and if possible he or she should be openly shamed in public,’’ he said.

Okenwa said electorate should stop complaining but rather do the needful for their elected representatives to sit-up and deliver on democratic dividends. (NAN)

