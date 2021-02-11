The Clean-Up Nigeria, an NGO, has urged government at all levels and other relevant stakeholders to collaborate for effective waste management in the country. Mr Ene Baba-Owoh, National Coordinator/Secretary of the organisation, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigerian (NAN), on Thursday in Abuja.

Baba-Owoh further called on government to partner with stakeholders for a public sensitisation on better ways to address waste management and other environmental issues in the country. He said that the collaboration and sensitisation would help Nigerians to improve on the handling of wastes, to ensure a healthier and safer environment for all.

According to him, the aim of Clean-up Nigeria is to mount a cleaning campaign through individuals and groups for accelerated action that will bring out the quality of the country`s environment. “Some of our previous projects are the introduction and use of waste management. We sensitised people, educated them on how to make use of waste bins, including waste bins in vehicles.

“We carried this project to some states to ensure that the environment is clean and will also help to increase good hygiene and sanitation. “We brought about the Public Private Participation, PPP, we started with Lagos State. “Government should partner with stakeholders, experts who will provide knowledge on better ways to tackle waste management and other environmental challenges in the country.

“The private companies also in one way or the other owe it a duty to the country, by ensuring effective partnership with various government and global organisations. “Clean-up Nigeria had collaborated with road transporters and other individuals to join on a nationwide campaign. “The collaboration has actually created a lot of attention to the public on the importance of waste management, and the effort has brought a great and possible turn around in improving the environment,’’ he said.

Baba-Owoh said that the organisation was also executing other hygiene and sanitation projects in markets and other public places. He said that the organisation had built toilets and provided sanitary facilities in major markets in Lagos. He added that the reason the organisation was focusing most of its projects in Lagos was because of the large population in the state.

“We have as well extended the projects to other states, and the essence is to ensure that other people replicate the system in their domains. “All these will assist in achieving a cleaner and healthier environment in the country,’’ he said.

He therefore, urged Nigerians to adhere to environmental laws and orders, and also support government in the efforts aimed at improving the environment. (NAN)