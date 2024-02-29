NGO unveils toll-free line to track violations, religious based abuses across Nigeria

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Search for Common Ground has unveiled a toll-free line to track incidences of violations and religious-based violence in the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the toll-free line “08000002233’”, provides a safe and confidential space for reporting violation.

The Country Director of Search, Ms Fatima Abubakar,made this known during a national conference on Freedom of Religion or Beliefs on Wednesday in Abuja.

The conference was convened by “Protecting and Promoting Freedom of Religion and Belief (PP-FORB) in Nigeria, and funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands in Nigeria.

According to Abubakar, the project is in response to addressing and mitigating violent conflicts in the religious space.

“The project titled “Protecting and Promoting Freedom of Religion and Belief (PP-FORB)”, aimed at establishing effective Early Warning/Early Response (EWER) and referral mechanisms for addressing violence.

“It also aimed to strengthening support mechanisms for individuals at risk of FORB violations, and enhance public understanding of interfaith conflict and the importance of FORB.

“Consequently, The PP-FORB Nigeria project was designed to empower actors, major stakeholders to address and prevent conflicts along religious lines and advance FORB in Nigeria”, she said.

Abubakar said that the effort was anticipated to be accomplished through fortifying support systems for those at risk of FORB violations, expanding public awareness of interfaith conflict and the significance of FORB.

She said that it would also establish an efficient Early Warning/Early Response (EWER) and referral mechanisms for addressing FORB violations and violence along religious lines in Nigeria.

“Our mission is to find local solutions to today’s toughest violent conflicts and save millions of lives in the process.

“Our core methodology is called the Common Ground Approach, which helps adversaries learn to trust each other, create avenues for collaboration and generate breakthroughs for peace.

“Our FORB stand, promotes the rights of all Nigerians to freely practice their religion or belief hinged on their fundamental human rights,” she said.

Abubakar said that the conference would aid in developing actionable strategies and recommendations that would pave the way for sustained advocacy and implementation of efforts in the long run.

Other stakeholders at the conference stressed the need for Nigerians to embrace religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence for a progressive nation.

Dr Joseph Ochogwu, Director-General, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution said the conference was timely, as Nigeria is currently grappling with challenges relating to the respect and protection of the right to FORB.

Ochogwu said the escalation of religious intolerance, hatred, and discrimination has resulted in the violation of human rights, disruption of social cohesion, and the threat to peace and security.

“We recognise that religious freedom is not just a matter of law but a reflection of our collective humanity.

“It is the recognition that each person, regardless of their faith or belief system, is entitled to dignity, respect, and the freedom to worship or not to worship according to their conscience,” he said.

Ochogwu urged Nigerians to create an environment to celebrate diversity, dialogue and foster understanding and cooperation among all religious groups.

The Ambassador of the Netherlands in Nigeria, Wouter Plomp, said that diversity makes society flourish.

“Look at Mumbai, Dubai, New York, my own city of Amsterdam and Abuja shows that companies that are more diverse in the workforce perform better.

“They simply make higher profits. So there is also an economic benefit of embracing diversity.

“So let us seize the moment to make steps together for a more inclusive society where no one faces religious discrimination and violence that we learn from each other and each other’s practices, cultures and tradition,” he said.

Religious leaders and security agencies at the event made commitment towards preaching peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance for a better Nigeria. (NAN)

By Angela Atabo