NGO unveils renewable Solar-Bubble-dryer to reduce post harvest loss –Director

A Non-Governmental organization (NGO), Developmental Association for Renewable Energies ( DARE), has introduced the first Solar-Bubble-dryer (SBD) for Nigerian farmers, to enable them reduce post harvest losses, the Director of the NGO announced.

Engr. Yahaya Ahmed, the director, told journalists on Thursday, in Kaduna, that the machine was specifically developed, to help the farmers curb the huge post-harvest losses they usually encountered.

He said that the machine could be used for drying tomatoes, Mangoes, apples, grains and others crops, without losing their taste, adding that the SBD was mobile and not dependent on either fuel or electricity and, therefore, has very low operating costs.