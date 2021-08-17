NGO trains youths to counter fake narrative on COVID-19

The African Focus for Youths Development, a non governmental organisation, has mobilised youths from 15 local government areas in Kano state to strengthen observance of COVID-19 protocols and counter rumours about the virus.

Speaking at the opening of the 3-day training on Monday, the Executive Director of the organisation, Amb. Emmanuel Gabari expressed concern that some Nigerians still live in denial about the disease.

“It is worrisome that even within urban areas, youths still don’t believe in the existence of COVID-19, giving silly statements that the pandemic was just money making tool.”

Gabari revealed that one of the priorities of the workshop was to encourage participants to use social media for sensitization, to counter rumours and misinformation on COVID-19.

The executive director, therefore, urged the participants to extend the knowledge acquired from the training to their communities and social hubs.

According to him, the skepticism was largely due to ignorance, which the training sought to address.

He explained that the training was organised with support from ConnexUS in the United and the European Union, following the recent discovery of the Delta variant of the COVID-19.

“Youths have always been marginalized when it comes to issues around education, health, empowerment, climate change and social issues

“So they need strong mobilization and support from all stakeholders especially civil society organisations to maintain a track,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that 40 youths from the 15 local government areas are being trained on proper utilization of masks, hand sanitizers and social distancing.(NAN)

