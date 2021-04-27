Potter’s Wheel Foundation in collaboration with the Enugu State Ministry of Youths and Sports has announced availability of 54 vocational skills for youths.

The President of the Foundation, Mr God’Own Onuzulike made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday.

“The skills we offer include how to produce household, office and industrial products and others.

“We trained 150 persons at our corporate office before we approached government and our dialogue with the state government was fruitful.

“Enugu State Government through its Ministry of Youths and Sports gave us the media centre at Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium as a platform,’’ Onuzulike said.

According to him, since the Foundation moved to the stadium, 400 persons participated in the first batch of training in Oct. 2020 and it comprised the youth and women.

“After our training in the first batch, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State gave start – up materials to 240 youths that were trained.

“Our second batch came in Nov. 2020 with about 500 participants.

‘’Currently we are going into batch D which will last for 7 weeks, our graduation is slated to for June 11,’’ Onuzulike said.

He said that the programme was aimed at reducing unemployment, crime, poverty and insecurity in the state and the country at large.

“We believe that this is one of the tools to attack the challenges that have bedevilled the society,’’ Onuzulike said. (NAN)

