An NGO, King Abdullahi Bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Inter Religious and Intercultural Dialogue has trained 53 women in Kaduna State on dialogue skills and peace building.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training, held on Friday in Kaduna, targeted women in Chikun and Kajuru Local Governments Areas.

It was conducted in partnership with Interfaith Mediation Centre and lawmakers representing Kajuru and Chikun constituencies.

According to Ayuba Chawaza, the lawmaker representing Chikun in the state assembly, the training was to promote peaceful coexistence in the area.

Chawaza added that it was an avenue for the women to learn new skills for dialogue and peace building, from their homes to the society at large.

He said that the two-day training would also give the women the opportunity to share their views and ideas on how dialogue can be used to resolve conflicts and foster peace in their localities.

According to him, women have very critical role to play in fostering peace and unity in the society, as they suffer the more during conflicts.

He said that the 53 participants were expected to train women in their communities on steps necessary to identify potential conflict situations and how to address the issues.

Chawaza added that the women would initiate ways of promoting peaceful co-existence based on the peculiarities of their communities.

The lawmaker said they supported the training because as representatives of the people, it behoves on them to explore all avenues to ensure that peace returns to their communities.

Mr Samson Auta of Interfaith Mediation Centre, said the programme was initiated by a director of the centre, Iman Sani Isa, because of the recognition that women have access to information and interact with others, as such can influence decisions in their areas.

According to him, Chikun and Kajuru were chosen because of the conflicts that have ravaged the areas.

He noted that long years of conflicts has affected women in the areas, who require special skills to be peace influencers in their communities.

Auta said about 120 women from Kajuru and Chikun would be trained to serve as ambassadors of change in the two local councils.

Accoccording to him, dialogue is very important in peace building, because it is about people opening up to say their views based on issues that affects them.

Mrs Monica Yakubu, a participant from Tirkaniya community in Chikun, said that the programme would open their eyes to the importance of dialogue and peace in the society.

Another participant, Aisha Zailani from Sabongari Nasarawa, said she had gained alot as regards to peace building and would use the knowledge to enhance peaceful coexistence in her area.(NAN)

