NGO trains volunteers for advocacy of gender issues in Kwara

The International Women Communication Centre (IWCC) has trained 50 volunteers for the monitoring of gender issues in Kwara with a view to resolving them.

Addressing the participants at the training on Monday in Ilorin, Dr Limota Goroso, the Executive Director of IWCC, said that the volunteers would be dissolve into various committees after the training.

She listed the committees to include Political, Working Class, Human Rights and Media, and these would identify challenges against women in these areas with a view to proffering solution towards addressing them.

According to her, these steering committees will watch out for corrupt activities as it affects gender and accountability in the state.

Goroso said that corruption in this context were those behaviours such as gender based violence, gender disparity and discrimination and the likes that hinder women’s right.

Also, Mrs Iyabo Olorunisola, one of the resource persons, tasked the participants on the need to always encourage victims of gender based violence and corruption to speak up.

This, she said, was a potent way to discourage perpetrators as failure to report gender based violence would encourage them to commit again such ill-acts.

Olorunisola, an Assistant Manager at NTA, Ilorin, urged the volunteers to always incorporate the media in their programmes.

Mrs Iyabode Mohammed, the Chairperson, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) decried how ladies were being used as promoters of goods and services in the country.

She said that such acts put a dent on the dignity and integrity of womanhood, just as she urged any victim of gender based violence to speak out. (NAN)

