NGO trains stakeholders in Plateau on community policing

A non-governmental organisation, Equal Access International (EQI), says it has organised a three-day training for community and religious leaders, the youth and women groups from Riyom, Jos South and Barkin Ladi local government areas of Plateau.

Declaring the training open on Tuesday in Jos, Mr Shamaki Peter, the Deputy Country Director of the EQI, said that the exercise was organised in collaboration with CLEEN Foundation.

He said that the training would further strengthen the capacity of the participants toward achieving peace and stability in the communities.Peter maintained that goverment alone could not provide the needed security of lives and property in the communities, hence the need for critical stakeholders to contribute in ensuring that the people are well secured.”This training is to improve the community policing relationship by strengthening coordination between the police and community stakeholders”It will help the participants to understand their roles in violence prevention and strategic community policing”It will lay emphasises on the importance of building community trust to facilitate incidents and early warning reporting,” he said.

Peter added that at the end of the the exercise, participants would be able to run problem analysis, early warning systems and define short and long term response plans.Mr Ebere Mbaegbu, the Programme Officer of CLEEN Foundation, said that the training was organised in recognition of the roles the civil populace could play toward achieving peace and security.According to him, while communities wait on goverment to take action, they also have key role to play in promoting peacefulco-existence.He mainatined that the training would be an intensive and incisive one and called on the participants to pay maximum attention.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

