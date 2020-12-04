NGO trains rural women on violence management

Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO),

trained rural women in the FCT on managing violence in their various communities. The women were drawn from various organisations, including wives of traditional rulers, Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria

(FOMWAN) and Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN). Others at the two-day training were Women in Da’awah, a Muslim association, National Council for Women Societies in Nigeria (NCWSN),

comprising market women traders and women farmers. The women were encouraged to adopt ecological model skills in managing violence which comprises Communication, Negotiation, Dialogue

and Comfort Management.

The Secretary General of WRAPA, Hajiya Saudatu Mahdi, who said that “everyone has a role to play in the society. Parents must ensure

that they know the whereabouts of their children at all times and know who they relate with. “Always educate your children on societal values, family dignity, dignity of a woman, the dignity of the girl child.” Mahdi, who was represented by Anisa Ari, WRAPA’s Director of Programmes and Administration, said “everybody must be involved

in the management of violence against women and girls. “Religious leaders’ inputs are also critical to addressing violence against women.” Mrs Gimbiya Hannatu, the wife to the Chief of Garki, said she had learnt a lot from the training, and that everything she learnt would be

stepped down to the grassroots women.

The chief’s wife, who spoke on behalf of the wives of FCT traditional rulers, advised women and girls to always be patient,

adding that “patience is the best way to manage violence at home and in the society.” She stressed the need for constant communication between couples, saying “this is the only way to create better understanding in homes. “We must tolerate one another and be prayerful, watch the people we relate with and find something to do to keep ourselves busy and earn a living.” Mrs Rafatu AbdulHamid, a participant from Women in Da’awah, urged women to always speak in one voice to help put a stop to violence against

women and girls, and called on community leaders to organise advocacy programmes to end the scourge. Mrs Jemina-Ololade Ariori, a participant from FOMWAN, called on community leaders to begin campaign against trafficking of girls and women

in their respective jurisdiction.

She also called on community leaders to conduct campaigns against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and early marriage. “Laws against gender violence must be made to work in this country, everything learnt at this training today must be passed on to the traditional rulers;

let us mobilise to stop dirty deals against women.” Safiya Ibrahim-Ogoh, the First National Assistant, Public Relations Officer, NCWSN, urged state governments that had yet to domesticate

the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act 2015 to do so to protect peoples’ rights. Mr Abdullahi Musa, the Personal Assistant to the Gomo of Kuje, commended WRAPA for organising the training. (NAN)