An NGO, Accountability Lab Nigeria, has organised training on peaceful co-existence and social cohesion for youths in Plateau.

Speaking the end of the two-day training on Friday in Jos, Project Assistant of the organisation, Mr Peterson Okoro, said that the exercise was aimed at curbing insecurity and promoting peace in the state.

Okoro said that the training, carried out under its Peace and Social Cohesion project, was being funded by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), adding that it was targetted at tackling conflict and violence, using the young people.

He further explained that the project would also tackle the perennial clashes between farmers and herders in the state and the country in general.

“This training is aimed at sensitising young people on ways to use their talents to curb violent conflicts in the society.

“All we are after is secure communities; communities that are free of all forms of violence, such as farmer/herders’ clashes.

“We also want to use these youths to tackle all forms of social menace, because if social vices are reduced, conflicts and violence will also reduce,” he said.

Okoro added that the training had sensitised the participants toward promoting inclusion of youths, women and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in governance.

“We have understood that some youths, women and PWDs have, over time, been excluded from governance.

“So, the training has afforded the opportunity of passing some knowledge on the participants so that they can serve as advocates of social change and inclusion in their various communities,” he said. (NAN)

