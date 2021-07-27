NGO trains parents, youths on peace techniques to curb violent extremism

A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Mercy Corps, through its project, Community Initiatives to Promote Peace (CIPP), is training parents and youths in Plateau on peace techniques to curb violent extremism among youths.



Mrs Amina Bello, CIPP Gender and Inclusion Lead, said that the train-the-trainer workshop was designed to equip parents and youth influencers with skills to aid prompt identification of violent extremist ideologies.



Bello stated this on Tuesday in Jos at the opening of the 3-day training tagged: “Parenting for Peace”.



She said that the training would help to address the risk factors for recruitment by violent extremist groups which would increase the use of positive parenting methods to build resilience to violent extremist ideologies.



She further said that the programme, funded by United State Agency for International Development (USAID), sought to promote peaceful coexistence and stability in Nigeria.



“Since the launch of CIPP in 2019, the programme has been empowering communities to prevent and respond to violence and violent extremism by strengthening key skills and relationships.



“It has been empowering communities to be able to foster enabling environment for peace.

“This parenting for peace initiative is designed to empower community actors to trigger and support conversations that reinforce positive parenting.



“It is also to mobilise the communities toward molding the character of young people to promote equitable and peaceful society,” the SPO said.



She stated that local experts and facilitators were picked from the communities to educate the participants from high risk environments on how to identify key drivers and signs of radicalisation.



According to her, parenting for peace training workshops earlier took place in four states in the North Central and North West regions namely, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Kogi states, which make up four out of th CIPP’s six key implementing states.



Mr Joseph Lengmang, Director-General, Plateau Peace Building Agency, in his remarks, commended Mercy Corps for the initiative.

Lengmang said that the family was an important unit when it came to instilling the relevant values that would make a responsible society.



He said that the agency was identifying and supporting efforts that would deepen the peace process in the state.



“Our role is to work with wide range of stakeholders including parents, international and community organisations to turn things around to counter negative and toxic narratives in our society,” he said.



Mr Rhoda Jahota, a participant, described the training as timely and enriching.

Jahota lauded the initiative of bringing together parents and youths to interact with a view to curbing violent extremism. (NAN)

