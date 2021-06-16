NGO trains Kebbi food processors on basic nutrition, food safety

Scaling Up Nutrition Business Network (SBN), an NGO, has organised a two-day training for food processors in Kebbi State on basic nutrition and food safety.

Speaking at the opening of the training on Wednesday, SBN’s National Coordinator, Ms Ibiso King-Harry, said it was aimed at improving the processors’ knowledge and understanding around basic nutrition and food safety.

King-Harry, “The SUN Business Network mobilises business to act, invest and innovate in responsible and sustainable actions in emerging markets to improve the access to and consumption of nutritious and safe food for all people.

“The SUN Business Network provides a neutral platform to broker partnerships and collaboration between business and all actors on nutrition at a regional, national and global level. It is convened by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) in Nigeria.

“As one critical part of the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement, the SUN Business Network aims to engage and mobilise business at a global and national level to act and invest responsibly in improving nutrition.’’

She said that in a collective effort to end malnutrition in all its forms, the NGO work alongside partners from government, civil society, United Nations agencies and donors.

King-Harry also said that the network engaged with key stakeholders in different states to conduct the basic nutrition and food safety training.

“We have done it so far in Kano, Lagos, Plateau and Cross River States, and we are doing it now in Kebbi state.

“We expect that at the end of the training more businesses will improve their understanding of nutrition and on food safety processes and that will lead to reduction of food borne illnesses.

“We are also expecting businesses to improve in their contribution to nutrition in Nigeria, and create more awareness in the communities they serve and their consumers, as well,’’ King-Harry said.

Alhaji Garba Ibrahim-Geza, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, noted that the ministry had important role to play in engaging SBN and GAIN to improve food safety and nutrition in the state.

“Our ministry has a link with the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs); we are monitoring them on any issues, and we invite them whenever such a training is to take place,’’ Ibrahim-Geza said.

The commissioner urged participants to impart the knowledge they had acquired to other processors. (NAN)