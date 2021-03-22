The Care and Action Research Non-Governmental Organisation (CaRE-NGO) has trained 150 residents of Sabon Tasha, Kaduna, on Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA) to boost nutrition and income of families.

The Coordinator of the project, Prof. Bala Dogo made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Monday.

Dogo said the Climate Smart Agriculture project is supported by Global Environment Facility (GEF)-Small Grant Programme (SGP) Nigeria, being implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

He said that the participants, made up of women, men and youths were trained on food processing, preservation, backyard, and roof top gardening.

Dogo said that those trained were expected to reach out and equip more people with the knowledge and skills on CSA.

He explained that with climate change and other factors affecting agriculture, the initiative provides ways of engaging in agriculture profitably.

According to him, CSA provides an opportunity for people to engage in profitable farming activities within limited space and resources.

“The participants were trained on how to process organic manure from food waste like eggshells, pineapple, onions, banana peels, and animal dung, among others.

“They were equally trained on processing maggot from animal dung and chicken drops for fish and chicken feeds.

“We also trained them on processing organic pesticides and fungicides and how to apply them on vegetables,” he added.

Dogo also said that the participants were trained on roof top gardening, farming of yam and growing vegetables in sacks and balconies, all seasons.

He added that the training was also on grafting of different species of mango and seed planting of fruit trees in polythene bags.

“We also trained them on fish farming, goat farming, piggery and rabbit farming.

“The participants were also trained on reduction of post-harvest losses, and pest and disease control using organic farming of tomatoes, maize, and beans.

“They were trained on preservation of tomatoes using modern panels that use sunlight, preservation of spring onions and other vegetables using earthen pots and drying under room temperature.

“Other areas include preservation of beans in airtight plastic containers, preservation of beans, maize and other grains with dried pepper and using smoke to preserve fish,” the project coordinator said.

Dogo said that the participants would be supported to train other members of their communities so that households would learn to practice smart agriculture in available spaces in their houses. (NAN)

