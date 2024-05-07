NGO trains journalists, stakeholders on ‘EWER’ software in Kaduna

An NGO, Mercy Corps and Peace Action for Rapid and Transformative Nigerian Early Response (PARTNER), supported by USAID, has trained some journalists and other stakeholders the utilisation of the newly-developed ‘Early Warning and Early Response (EWER) software.

on

Cross section of participants at the workshop

The aim of the training, held on Tuesday in Kaduna, was to equip the participants with the necessary skills to effectively utilize the software for transmitting early warning information to the ‘EWER Situation Room’ situated in Abuja.

In an interview, Mr. Steve Agbo, Coordinator of the National EWER Unit at the National Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Abuja, emphasised that the one-day training was crucial for ensuring the collaboration and efficiency of the EWER system among all stakeholders.

He stressed the importance of establishing peace structures across various committees in states such as Plateau, Kaduna, Katsina, Benue, and Nasarawa.

Agbo said, “Today, we gather in Kaduna state to unify and integrate all peace structures.”

He highlighted the significance of understanding the diverse roles and structures pertaining to peace initiatives within different regions, emphasizing the need for collective action to enhance the effectiveness of the early warning system.

Agbo said that the participants would gain a comprehensive understanding of their respective roles in reporting and responding effectively to early warning signals, thus facilitating a prompt and coordinated response to potential conflicts.’

He further explained that the ultimate goal was to ensure sustainable peace through the efficient operation of the early warning response system.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants emphasised the importance of security agencies keeping their doors open for the citizens to freely report potential conflict signals, while also ensuring the adequate protection of citizens’ privacy.

They stressed that maintaining confidentiality was also essential for fostering trust and encouraging individuals to report information without fear of reprisal or attack.

The participants also said failure to safeguard confidentiality, could lead to reluctance in sharing crucial information necessary for conflict prevention and resolution.

On his part ,Mr Danjuma Dawop, Chief of Party, Mercy Corps, explained that the training was to foster synergy and coordination among the participants, ensuring seamless conflict reporting from the grassroots level up to the national level.

He underscored the pivotal role of the EWER Situation Room in Abuja, which serves as the central hub for receiving and disseminating early warning reports to relevant security agencies.

During his presentation, Mr John Yisa, Engagement Manager at Mobitech Limited, guided the participants on utilising website platforms effectively for reporting incident signals or occurrences for early response.

He explained that upon receiving a reported incident, it undergoes verification and is then referred to the relevant personnel for further action through the EWER toll-free number and websites.

Yisa said that individuals can utilise the website ‘www.partner-ewers.org’, to submit reports, emphasizing the importance of including the date and time of the incident when making a report.(NAN)

By Hussaina Yakubu