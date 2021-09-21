NGO trains CSOs on budget analysis of primary healthcare allocations in Bauchi

Community Health and Research Initiative (CHR), a Non-Governmental Organisation, has commenced public budget analysis for Civil Society Organisations (CSO) on allocations in state.

Mr Salisu Mohammed, CHR Project Manager, said the training, to hold from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, in Bauchi, would have participants representing 15 CSOs developing their skills on transparency and mechanisms.

According to him, most participants are CSOs and community structures are advocating on issues around Primary Health Care (PHC) in the state.

“The training is a refresher for us to record positive outcomes in access to healthcare,” he said.

He stated the training was supported in state by Integrated Health Programme (IHP) -USAID.

In her speech, the Programme officer, Ms Zainab Lawal, said the aim of the training was to adopt various advocacy strategies, using equality data and evidence, to engage government officials on PHC services.

Also, the and Advocacy specialist, IHP-USAID, Dr Halima Muqadas said the support was to ensure synergy among local organisations towards improving outcomes.

She said various CSOs were advocating numerous issues, hence the need to identify the issues and focus on them through team work.

Mugadas, therefore, advised participants to ensure they were available throughout the training. (NAN)

