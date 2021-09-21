NGO trains CSOs on budget analysis of primary healthcare allocations in Bauchi

Community Health and Research Initiative (CHR), a Non-Governmental Organisation, has commenced public budget analysis capacity building for Civil Society Organisations (CSO) on Primary Health Care allocations in Bauchi state.

Mr Salisu Mohammed, CHR Project Manager, said the training, scheduled to hold from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, in Bauchi, would have participants representing 15 CSOs developing their skills on transparency and accountability mechanisms.

According to him, most participants are CSOs and community structures that are advocating on issues around Primary Health Care (PHC) in the state.

“The training is a refresher for us to record positive outcomes in achieving access to healthcare,” he said.

He stated that the training was supported in Bauchi state by Integrated Health Programme (IHP) -USAID.

In her speech, the Programme officer, Ms Zainab Lawal, said the aim of the training was to adopt various advocacy strategies, using equality data and evidence, to engage government officials on PHC services.

Also, the Policy and Advocacy specialist, IHP-USAID, Dr Halima Muqadas said that the support was to ensure synergy among local organisations towards improving primary health care outcomes.

She said that various CSOs were advocating on the numerous issues, hence the need to identify the issues and focus on them through team work.

Mugadas, therefore, advised participants to ensure that they were available throughout the training. (NAN)

