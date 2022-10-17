NGO trains Borno youths to improve healthcare delivery In humanitarian crisis

By: Hamza Suleiman

An NGO, Globe Village Healthcare Initiative For Africa ( GHIV Africa), said it trained 30 Borno youths on improving humanitarian services to the communities ravaged by insurgency.

The Executive Director GHIV Africa, Mulikat Bamidele, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday, said the youth were trained on Mental Health and Psychological Support; Child protection, among others.Bamidele said the need to take these services to the rural dwellers who were the major victims of insurgency, necessitated the training to enhance the capacity of the service providers.She added that the course was to strengthen the competencies of participants from humanitarian and development actors, working in emergencies to establish, support and scale up mental health and psychological support services in communities.”

The focus of this training is on how to apply existing practical, evidence-based, scalable tools and practice-led approaches for successful implementation and strengthening of mental health and psychological support in emergency operations.”It is also meant for protection from mental health and psychological support consequences of the crisis, towards the realisation of global mental health coverage.” Through this training, participants will learn strategies and approaches to identify and support populations in distress and advocate integrating MHPSS in different sectors in humanitarian emergencies.

She noted that the training for child protection had the potential to transform the quality and the rigour of humanitarian and development work to protect children among others.(NAN)

