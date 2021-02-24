NGO trains 70 SGBV survivors on economic empowerment in Bauchi 

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Attah Sister Helping Hands Foundation (ASHHF) has trained 70 women survivors of Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) on economic empowerment skills in Bauchi. Mr Kingsley Yalling, the Programme Manager of ASHHF, while speaking at the closing ceremony on Wednesday in Dambam, said the training was to improve their basic business and marketing skills. Yalling said of the 70 women survivors of SGBV, 35 were picked from Dambam and Gamawa local government areas and were empowered with Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs) skills. “Equipping survivors of SGBV with economic empowerment skills through VSLA programs yields positive results. “Such include; diminishing poverty and exploitation, access to prescribed medicine, ensuring access to education for their offspring, improving nutrition and impacting culture by changing the mind sets,” he said.

Yalling explained that a simple metal cash box used in the community as VSLAs had proved transformational in helping people find a way out of poverty and becoming more empowered. On her part, Mrs Comfort Attah, the Executive Director of the Foundation, said VSLA schemes brought together women in a village to create a local group. “Together they each save a small amount of money every week. Within a short time, there is money in the box which the women can also borrow. “They pay a flat borrowing fee and might use the money to start a business, pay for school uniforms or buy medicines.

“The members all know each other but even if they are related you are not borrowing from family, you are borrowing from the group,’’ Attah explained. She said they were trained also on productive income generating activities such as making Vaseline body cream, shea-butter, air freshener and liquid soap.

Attah noted that the women survivors were able to produce quantum of products, skills they learnt in the two local government councils of the state. A beneficiary, Mrs Jummai Bala, said the programme brought them together to become economically viable in the community. “We rely on each other and have become friends through the village savings and loans group.

“We are always together, just like one to share our ideas and support each other because, when women earn, everyone benefits,” Bala said. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the VSLAs scheme was supported by Actionaid and Global Affairs Canada under the Women’s Voice and Leadership project. (NAN)