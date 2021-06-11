NGO trains 600 women as birth attendants in Kaduna

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Womanhood Foundation of Nigeria, has trained no fewer than 600

women in Kaduna as birth attendants.

The Coordinator of the foundation in Kaduna, Malam Abdulhadi Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

Abdullahi said the foundation had also trained some youths in health information management, dental health, among others.

He explained that the training, which was mostly for young people who finished secondary school, was aimed at empowering youths and to reduce the high rate of unemployment.

The coordinator said that the birth attendants who were mostly girls, were sent to primary health care centres and private clinics to undergo the practical aspects of the training.

He noted that after the training, they were given some monetary assistance ranging from N100,000 to N200,000 to practicalise what they learnt.

He said the foundation has a monitoring team that visit the hospitals to monitor the challenges faced by the trainees. (NAN)