NGO trains 41 farmers on vegetable production in Kano

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), HortiNigeria, says it has trained 41 farmers on vegetable farming production to enhance food sufficiency in Kano State.



Project Coordinator of the NGO, Hajiya Fauziyya Sadiq, stated this at the closing of a 16-week training for farmers on Monday in Kano.

Sadiq said that the training was aimed at building the capacity of public and private sector professionals within the horticultural sector in Nigeria.

According to her, the essence of the training the Trainers programme is to enhance the skills of professionals, including seed company representatives and agro-input dealers.



“The farmers were trained online and off-line on good agricultural practices, fertilisation, irrigation and crop protection, among others,” she said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was organised by HortiNigeria and facilitated by Netherlands African Business Council (NABC), led by Wageningen Plant Research.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Fatima Muhammad, commended HortiNigeria for the gesture.

“This is indeed a great milestone. We have gained new knowledge on vegetable farming to boost vegetable production,” she said.

Muhammad promised to escalate the knowledge gained from the training in their communities. (NAN)

By Ramatu Garba